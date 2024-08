Avvistamenti UFO sul super top secret ‘Air Force Plant 42’ in California

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people reporting UFO sightings in the sky with reports of 6 flying Saucers zig zagging in the sky

⁰📌#Palmdale | #Californa ⁰⁰Currently, numerous people are reporting UFO sightings in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas of California. Witnesses on Ring… pic.twitter.com/4UZzrELUgt

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 17, 2024